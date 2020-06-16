Barca added three points to his locker after winning 2-0 against Leganes this Tuesday in the Camp Nou. Barcelona He came into the game with stronger spirits after winning in the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against Majorca at home (4-0) and the other in front of Real society in their stadium (1-0). On the visitor side, Leganes he was defeated 2-1 in the last game he played against Real Valladolid. After the scoreboard, the local team remained leader of LaLiga, while Leganes it occupied the twentieth place when concluding the party.

The first half of the match started positively for Barcelona, who premiered the luminous through a goal of Ansu Fati, thus ending the first period with the score of 1-0.

After the break came the goal for the culé team, who distanced themselves with a goal from the penalty spot of Messi in the 69th minute, concluding the match with a final result of 2-0.

Both coaches made moves on the substitute banks. The coach of Barcelona gave way to Semedo, Suarez, Vidal, Riqui Puig and Umtiti by Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, Busquets, Arthur and Pique, while Leganes gave way to Assalé, Amadou, Rodrigues, Cheek and Bryan Gil by Roque Mesa, Erasus, Silva, Warrior and Sturdy.

The referee showed eight yellow cards. Locals saw five of them (Umtiti, Lenglet, Riqui Puig, Junior and Rakitić) and the visiting team saw three cards, specifically Bustinza, Rubén Pérez and Awaziem.

With 64 points, Barcelona of Quique Setién continues as the leader of LaLiga, in a position of access to the Champions League, while the team led by Javier Aguirre it was placed in twentieth place with 23 points, instead of relegation to the Second Division.

On the following day, the two teams will play away from home. The culé team will face Seville and for its part Leganes will do it against Majorca.