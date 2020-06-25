Barcelona lives in a constant equilibrium to balance their accounts. The club chaired by Josep María Bartomeu is subscribing to a type of solution that is very difficult in the business world: it is about collusive practices. An example of this type of behavior is freely falsifying a player’s price by inflating the market in order to make a business profit.

The impending transfer of Arthur Melo to Juventus represents this case. The Brazilian player will be transferred to the Italian entity for 80 million before June 30, allowing him to balance some Catalans accounts that, otherwise, they would have given a deficit of 69 million on that date breaking the financial fair-play.

After the June 30 deadline, Juventus has agreed to sell Miralem Pjanic in exchange for 70 million. What is achieved with this movement? That Barça fix their accounts and that Juventus have more spending margin in the 2020/21 season market when starting with a positive balance.

OKDIARIO has analyzed the case, clearly seeing that neither player costs the amount that is assumed in the transfer. Arthur Melo is quoted at 56 million by the specialized website Transfermarkt and Pjanic at 52, producing a clear infringement in a transfer market that, due to the coronavirus, should be very low.

Within this operation of clear collusive practice, Barça stands as the probable instigator having saved their accounts in the past year by transfer of Cillesen in exchange for Net. The Catalans sold to the Dutch goalkeeper before June 30 for 35 million squaring their accounts and Valencia would sell their goalkeeper the following week with another fiscal season beginning.

The collusive practice restricts competition and penalizes the abuse of a dominant position or the distortion of free competition, this practice being legally sanctioned and prohibited in Law 15/2007, of July 3, on Defense of Competition by the National Commission of Markets and Competition.

Barça, being free from the surveillance of the markets and the League, is not exposed to anything, but We will see what happens to a Juventus that is publicly traded. This movement of falsifying accounts, despite benefiting them because it allows them to reinforce themselves better, It could be studied by the relevant authorities in Italy. Fines to companies for collusive practices are the order of the day in the stock market world and the bianconeros live and much of their actions. And if any club that competes with Juve decides to report … Any business with Arthur is over.