A mess is brewing with Rakitic in Can Barça. The situation with the Croatian midfielder has changed little in recent weeks. The impact of the current world crisis and the sports break has not changed one iota the idea and thought of the player, if it is possible to reinforce his initial approach: he is ready to leave the Barcelona this summer, but he does not want to leave Spain and has as a greater preference to return to Seville. He Atlético de Madrid is another option.

The relationship has been strained in recent weeks between Rakitic and the Barça. The Ministry of Labor approved the ERTE to the club this Sunday and from the top they work piece by piece in an economic viability plan for the next season. It will be a hard year, not only in Barcelona, but throughout Europe, but the Catalan club is already studying how to make cash with some of its assets and the midfielder’s name is marked in red.

Sales will be decisive for culés and for Rakitic, according to Sport, important offers have already arrived and he has ruled them out … for now. The Croatian idea remains firm, to continue in Spain for a purely family and not sports issue, and the Seville it is his favorite destination. The player has the last word in this whole mess. He was able to go out in the summer and he said no. He was able to do the same last January, and he also ruled out the options despite the unease generated between him and the board.

Rakitic ends contract in 2021 and will not renew your contract. He Barca hopes to get something for him this summer as a last way to get some revenue: they estimate his transfer at 20 million euros – although they do not rule out the possibility of including him in one of their open negotiations.

From Italy there are three exits for the Balkan. The Juventus It was and is the club that has shown the most insistence for him. Milan and Inter de Milan they would also be willing to negotiate the terms of his transfer. In fact, the latter is the one that seems to interest the Catalan club the most because of the possibility of including him as barter for Lautaro. He PSG It is another club that has shown some interest in him.

Thus, the Barca is to see them come with Rakitic. The player has the pan by the handle in this story and the Catalans will have to give up ground if they want to make a profit from a player who next January will be able to freely negotiate a new contract to play with another club for 2021/2022.