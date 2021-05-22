Barcelona is dosed and exceeds Ademar’s pride

05/22/2021 at 3:06 PM CEST

EFE

Barcelona, ​​dosing efforts before more demanding commitments, had the game always comfortably controlled before a Ademar Abanca who shot with pride to get an honorable result (27-34).

ADE

FCB

Abanca Ademar

(12 + 15): Slavic (Ghedbane) (2); Gonzalo Pérez (3), Pedro Martínez (2), Donlin (5), Natán Suárez (-), Kisselev (3), Casqueiro (2); Marchán (1), Feuchtmann (6, 1 p), Jaime Fernández (2), Lodos (1), Carrillo (-), Piechowski (-).

FC Barcelona

(20 + 14): Pérez de Vargas; Janc (2), Dolenec (4), Palmarsson (3), Fabregas (5), N ‘Guessan (-), Mortensen (1); Sorhaindo (-), Langaro (7), Frade (1), Pascual (3), Diocou (2), Mem (5), Entrerríos (1), Petrus (-).

Referees

Jesús Escudero Santiuste and Jorge Escudero Santiuste. Frade (2), Sorhaindo and Palmarsson were excluded for two minutes by FC Barcelona.

Scoreboard every five minutes

2-3, 2-7, 5-10, 8-16, 10-18, 12-20 (rest), 15-23, 18-26, 19-29, 23-31, 23-33, 27-34 (final).

Incidents

Meeting corresponding to the thirty-third day of the Sacyr ASOBAL League held at the municipal sports hall of León before 913 spectators. In the run-up to the match, the captain of the Barça team, Raúl Entrerríos, was presented with the insignia of the Leonese club by President Cayetano Franco, having played for six seasons in the Ademarista team

The Leonese team was reduced to a fight, already unequal, with substantial casualties such as that of Tin Lucin, a habitual plunger, and with players who rush their last matches with the shirt of an Ademar who faces a huge transformation for the next season.

Barcelona, ​​which continues to burn obligatory stages before living its main objective of the year, the Champions League in Cologne, he only had to polish his enormous offensive arsenal, to which he added an insurmountable defense, in which he also collaborated punctually Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas.

In this way, Ademar It cost him a world each goal because he could not use the trick of the counterattack either, thinking of a calm game that minimized wear and damage and without too much effort his rival left everything settled at rest (12-20) without Manolo’s previous wish being fulfilled. Chains of at least be able to compete from the start.

The second half maintained the differences with slight approaches from a Leonese team that found loopholes from the pivot with a willful and tremendously participative in attack Andrew Donlin, along with the usual penetrating ability of Erwin Feuchtmann.

The Catalans with a Pérez de Vargas who continued to increase their statistics and a Haniel Langaro, fine-tuning their aim for the final to four, they only had to draw minimal brushstrokes to raise the difference above ten (19-30, minute 46).

Ademar made the rubber with the good moments of Khalifa ghedbane in goal and in his usual race start, although Barcelona answered only to allow the insurrection minimally, adding his thirty-second consecutive victory against his former rival, with the consolation of having won at least the part of the second half with a goal from the goal of Ghedbane.