Martin Braithwaite, who came to the Catalan team to cover the injury of Dembélé, its role will be further reduced when it and Luis Suarez recover. Furthermore, the Barcelona He plans to strengthen his demarcation, which is why he has already hung the poster of transferable to the Danish striker.

In order for his client to be able to join the Catalan team, Ali Dursun showed that the attacker had received offers in January from teams that were willing to try to sign him in the summer. In this way, the Braithwaite agent assured Barcelona that it could recoup its investment, and even do business if it was revalued.

Aware that the latter has not happened, the footballer from 28 years He has only been able to play three games as Blaugrana and none of them complete, the sports management hopes to recover the 18 million of euros you paid for it to the Leganes. According to Sport, the Everton and the West ham still interested in Martin Braithwaite. The market most interested in the Danish would be in the Premier, where he already played in the Middlesbrough, although in Italy there are clubs like the Torino and the Sassuolo who have spoken to the environment of the forward probed his transfer with option to buy for the next course.

I could also be on loan

The truth is that despite the guarantees presented by his agent, the economy of the equipment has been reduced with the crisis that the cononavirus has unleashed. It is an unknown question whether Everton and West Ham will be able to reach the 18 million euros in which Braithwaite has been appraised by the Barcelona and it is not ruled out that the latter may leave on loan in order to increase its value. Overall, the Catalan team signed the attacker until 2024 and will have time until that year to recover their investment. However, as we have counted in OKDIARIO, Barcelona is obliged to sell for a value of 124 million before June 30 to adjust your accounts and that is the reason why you have hung the poster of transferable to Martin Braithwaite.