André Onana is the goalkeeper that I like the most right now in the Barcelona Soccer Club if the club fails to convince Marc-André Ter Stegen for you to renew your contract. They are delicate moments in Can Barça, which is beginning to accumulate notable economic problems and which is constantly reeling at the institutional level. The sporting situation is not elusive and the way in which the ERTE has been carried out in the club, where the squad was identified and it shifted, will bring queue.

In the current situation as a result of the coronavirus, with the sport paralyzed, the club focuses its efforts on sports management and next season. The demarcation of the goal is one of the club’s headaches. In these moments the renewal conversations with Ter Stegen are stagnant. The German goal considers that he is not valued economically as he should by the dome and asks to charge as the top goalkeepers of Europe. Courtois, Neuer, Oblak or De Gea currently charge more.

With this increasingly worrying problem – the agent of the German and the club have met five times, all without success – the Barca He studies the market in search of another doorman who gives them guarantees of not reaching an agreement with Ter Stegen. The favorite substitute for the Catalans at the moment is the Cameroonian André Onana, as they advance in Sport. The goalkeeper, currently in the Ajax and at a sensational level, it has a pleasant past in the farmhouse. It arrived in 2010 from the hand of Samuel Eto’o, with 14 years. Five years later, in January 2015, he signed for the Dutch. To their 24 years is priced at 40 million euros in Amsterdam.

He Barca I would be willing to negotiate for the player by putting players who can play in the Eredivisie on the table, such as the youth squad Riqui Puig, very well seen in the Ajax. In addition, the possibility of resorting to barter with the current substitute team goal is also not ruled out, Net, which does not convince. It should also be noted that the Cameroonian goalkeeper has other suitors in England. He Chelsea and the Tottenham They also keep track of you and could enter the auction. Specifically, the blues that have a clear output Kepa and test alternatives.