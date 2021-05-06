“Barcelona is a challenge for Ferrari”

05/06/2021 at 2:37 PM CEST

Carlos Sainz He faces the Spanish GP, the home race, for the first time as a Ferrari driver and although only 1,000 privileged fans will be able to see him live in the stands of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, he knows that it is a special weekend. “In the home grand prix the driver is always very busy, we have many things to do, but the energy that the public transmits to you and especially my stands, which I usually have at Turn 5, is an energy that you do not have in another race and it is a pity that this year it cannot be like that, “he lamented this Thursday in Montmeló. “Anyway, I’m sure that in some way I will notice the support of the fans from their homes and I feel very motivated.”

“This Saturday we have to try to get a good qualifying again and on Sunday try not to have the same thing happen to us as in the Portimao race. There was clear potential to do a fifth or sixth in the race and we couldn’t do it, we lost a great opportunity “, he recalled Carlos, who has been forceful in his self-criticism: “I’m not happy, it was a bad race and now, after a few days, we have to draw conclusions to improve this weekend and try to get the thorn out of us.”

Sainz appreciates having the chance to make up on a track he loves: “The Circuit is a very technical track, which I know well and which I like, but every year it is different and more this one, which has changed the configuration, I come with a new car and there has been no pre-season test here. For me and Ferrari, this weekend’s set-up will be a great challenge.“.

The Madrilenian dreams of his first podium with the Scuderia “That can come in any race,” he warns. After a start to the season with good feelings and a quick adaptation to the SF21, Sainz will look for his opportunity: “If the four in front fail and you are the first of the rest, which is our intention to be there, just behind Mercedes and Red Bull East year, we can catch a podium. That possibility is always there and hopefully it comes as soon as possible, “he says.

Regarding the 2022 regulation change, Sainz warns that “I don’t have a crystal ball and I don’t know where we can be. But this team has the necessary ingredients to make a very competitive car next year. Any team can hit the mark, it can hit the key, and make a winning car “.