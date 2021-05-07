Barcelona in a very dangerous setting for La Liga

There are only 3 days left for the end of La Liga and this last stretch of the season will be fundamental in the aspirations of Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid in the face of their aspirations to get the title. However, Barcelona has a very complicated scenario that will steep its journey to the championship.

Despite the fact that Barcelona came back in the second leg of the league a championship that started in a bad way, to the point of today having a chance of winning the title, the last defeat against Granada upset all plans, since they depended on themselves to be champions. Now they will have to face the leader, Atlético de Madrid, in a game that will be momentous.

Barcelona with needs and Koeman walking on a thread

This situation becomes a very dangerous scenario, since a new defeat at the Camp Nou against the Cholo team could mean the end of their aspirations to get the title. Barcelona has the obligation to win, since a draw against the colchoneros could leave the ground leveled to Real Madrid.

In addition to being complicated, the scenario is full of tension, because in the event of a failure it could cost more than one the job and all eyes point to Koeman as the main sacrifice.

Luis Suárez will return to the Camp Nou but as a visitor

Additionally, and to add more suspense to the commitment, Luis Suárez will be on the other side stalking Ter Stegen’s goal, being the first time that ‘El Pistolero’ plays at the Camp Nou as a visitor.

In addition, the Uruguayan will leave hungry to score because of the way he left the team last season. To add even more morbid, the same Barcelona pays part of the salary of ‘Lucho’, which could mean that a player paid by Barcelona could take him out of the La Liga career.

Real Madrid and Sevilla in a game for the title

On the other side of the sidewalk, Real Madrid will be playing against Seville, another fundamental game since Seville also has a mathematical chance of winning the title. Without a doubt, this day will clear the way about the next champion of Spain.