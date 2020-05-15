The Barca from trouble he has problems everywhere. What if the workforce and their salary, what if Rakitic, what if the subscribers … From the beginning, from the great investment that it meant, Ousmane Dembélé It has been a headache for the culé entity. So far it has only been at a sports level for Ernesto Valverde, your technician since you arrived. Now, in full recovery, it would also be for Quique Setién.

The Frenchman, at 23, has the remainder of the season and two more signed with the Barça. The first and only contract where the end stamped his signature when he signed for the culé club in exchange for 105 million euros and another 40 kilos in simple variables. He has only 74 games with the elastic culé in two and a half years, he has lost around 70 others due to various injuries, a total of eight since it arrived in 2017, accumulating more than 400 days of sick leave in the accumulated, more than a year in the dry dock in two and a half seasons.

His last injury, the most serious so far, took place at the beginning of this year 2020. A complete rupture of the proximal tendon of the biceps femoris of his right hand. He underwent surgery in February and has already been recovering for three months, but it is estimated that he will still be three more months off before he can return to the field of play. In other words, we will never see Dembélé this season because Barça also unsubscribed to register Braithwaite.

Dembélé will not be able to help those from Setien nor will he be able to show the world that he is still a footballer. Its market value a little over a year ago was 120 million euros, according to Transfermarkt, and today its price falls by more than half: 56 kilos. The future of French in Barca It is uncertain, the club intends to get rid of the player in some way given his involvement with the entity and the erratic nature of his experience.

The only escape routes they see in Barcelona are through barter or transfer. In fact, Barça has already set a starting price that would be around 60 million euros, far below what they paid for it just two years ago. In some of the operations that the sports management has open, Dembélé It is included as an exchange option to make them cheaper, although at the moment no one has shown interest in it, perhaps for the gap between your performance and your starting price.

The other way that the club would propose, as with other players that did not end up curdling as in the case of Coutinho, is the assignment. The club, unable to give him an exit with an exchange, will try to find him a team that pays his emoluments next season, something that also does not seem easy for lack of coming out of his injury and without knowing the physical state of the player behind it.