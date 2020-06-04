The utmost importance of Leo Messi in Barcelona has led them to develop a dosage plan until the League returns. The Argentine is the pillar on which the culé team stands this season, being even more decisive than it was in previous courses. Facing the rest of the course, the Barcelona fans are trying to take maximum care of you in order to reduce the risk of injury, which has increased considerably after two months of little activity.

The physical trainers of the squad have chosen that Messi works out alone in the gym in training on Wednesday. From the club they have highlighted that the player You have no physical problem that sets off alarms. Rather, it would be a plan to preserve his fitness and prevent it from breaking before the competition resumes. Still, TV3 ensures that the Argentine striker is serious doubt for the clash against Mallorca in the resumption of the League. This information points to Leo would have undergone an MRI to know the extent of the muscle injury and could be absent in the next game.

This last season, The Catalan team has suffered more than ever from the ‘messidependencia’. Despite having players like Griezmann, Suárez or De Jong on their squad, they almost always ended up entrusting themselves to some genius from their captain to unbalance the matches. Given the bad experiences they have suffered this campaign in his absence, the technical management would have developed a plan to risk the least once the League returns.

The 11 days of the League will be grouped in just a month and a half, so the party load will be considerable. With everything at stake, the players must go to the limit and the risk of injury will increase considerably, since it is also necessary to add the suffocating heat, the lack of rhythm and form after three months of hiatus.

Losing Messi during these weeks would mean practically saying goodbye to the season. Barcelona would be forced to entrust itself to Suárez, who comes from a long injury; Griezmann, whose contribution this year has been practically insignificant; and a defense that watered until before the break. With what is at stake, Setién has more than enough reasons to risk as little as possible with the Argentine.