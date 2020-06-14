League of Spain



Barcelona had a walk and beat Mallorca 0-4 on their return to Spain

Miguel Machado

June 13, 2020, 05:27 p.m.

Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernández had very little participation and left at the beginning of the second half.

Barcelona returned with all its football and goals in the return of the Spanish League. The Catalan team won 0-4 on their visit to Mallorca and took three vital points to continue as the leader of this tournament. Now, to wait for Real Madrid to give up units this Sunday against Éibar.

Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernández was 45 minutes and came out in the second half, as he could not have had much of a game, as well as all of Mallorca, who saw one more win against him. In favor of Barcelona, ​​Jordi Alba, Arturo Vidal, Lionel Messi and Martín Braithwaite were the authors of the goals in the return of the sport.

Mallorca fit the seventh defeat at home and remain in relegation positions. The ball rolled again on the island after the pandemic and both Mallorca and Barça did their best to adapt as best as possible to the new normal of football: empty stands, rigorous sanitary measures and a vital game for their respective interests. The clash between two teams separated by 33 points in the table had an air of pre-season friendly, or training at the beginning, but both sensations were ephemeral, more than anything, because of the valuable loot that was at stake. Setien’s eleven wanted the three points at stake to maintain the lead, and Vicente Moreno’s, to add them in order not to further aggravate his precarious situation in the table.

Barça was comfortable in the first minutes. He moved the ball from side to side of the field as usual in his game, waiting for an error by the rival and favored by the excessive withdrawal of the vermilion. Mallorca forgot to wear the weapons that have led him from Second B to First in two years, or left them in the locker room, and he was complacent and excessively fearful against an opponent who did not forgive and left the break with the goals of the Chilean Arturo Vidal (min. 1) and Danish Martin Braithwaite (min. 36). Vidal hit an unappealable header with a cross from Jordi Alba and Braithwaite scored in the half-turn after an assist by Leo Messi. Mallorcan goalkeeper Manolo Reina could not do anything in both actions.

The only vermilion that tried something different was the Japanese Take Kubo, trained at La Masía and with a current contract in Madrid. Encouraged by his Barça past, present vermilion and future Madrid player, the Asian asked for the ball and played it judiciously, associating himself in the attack with the Colombian “Cucho” Hernández and the Croatian Ante Budimir. Kubo scared Marc Ter Stegen (min. 21) with a cross shot and repeated (min. 29) with a free kick, also repelled by the German goal. Messi without his favorite partner, the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, initially on the bench, but with the Frenchman Antoine Griezmann and Braithwhite at his side, he was very comfortable in a field that he knows perfectly. He gave assists on goals from Braithwaite and Jordi Alba and signed the final 0–4.

On the restart, the two technicians made changes: Setién replaced Vidal, who had seen the yellow card, and gave entry to Croatian Iván Rakitic. Later Luis Suárez would enter through Griezmann on his return to the soccer fields five months after having meniscus surgery on his right knee. For his part, Moreno gave entry to Fran Gámez and Lago Junior, who entered through Joana Sastre and Cucho Hernández. Also, in the 56th minute, Ghanaian Idrissu Baba replaced Marc Pedraza.

The changes did not alter the dynamics of the party. Barça was much closer to increasing their advantage with a shot by Braithwaite and another by Araujo who repelled the post, than Mallorca to shorten the score. The third goal, the work of Jordi Alba, also had the seal of Messi, who enabled the Catalan to score at will. The Argentine crack closed the score at Visit Mallorca with a twentieth goal in LaLiga, increasing his advantage in the classification of top scorers in the championship.