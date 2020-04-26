The Brazilian arrived at the club culé this season, but after few opportunities, he thinks about leaving to seek the title. Betis and Valencia among the favorites by the goalkeeper

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto may be close to leaving Catalonia after having had few opportunities in competition. “Sport” says Spanish, Italian and English clubs are interested in the Brazilian, but one of the favorites in the dispute is Betis, who can give the team ownership to the 31-year-old archer. The issue is the economic difficulty, since the Catalans ask for about 22 million euros (R $ 134 million) by the player.

Neto interests teams from Spain, Italy and England (Photo: .)

Photo: Lance!

The culés hired the Valencia athlete at the last European summer window for 26 million euros (R $ 114 million at the time of the season). According to “Superdeporte”, Mestalla’s team was also interested in Neto’s situation and could reheat the goalkeeper. After the Brazilian gave signals to his former team to try the operation, the case is under analysis.

The coronavirus crisis has cooled the market, as the concierge is already endorsed to look for a new club since the January transfer window. At 31, shirt 13 is willing to have a salary reduction to seek ownership in a new destination. Neto’s hiring happened in an unusual way, as he only arrived in Catalonia, as Cillessen had asked to leave and an exchange was made.

