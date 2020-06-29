Barcelona did not take long to react publicly to the recent words of Xavi Hernandezwho does not hide your desire to fill the bench Camp Nou and claims to be preparing for it. With Quique Setién’s future in doubt, the Barça club has paid its particular tribute to Xavi with a video published on social networks in which the goal of the day is the responsibility of the midfielder. Chance?

« The greatest hope I have now is to return to Barça to succeed », says Xavi Hernández, who already rang in January to replace Ernesto Valverde. The Catalan then considered that it was not the time and now claims to be « preparing to train Barcelona. » All a declaration of intentions at a time when the Barça bench is back to hot, after the results are not consistent and Setien does not have the confidence of the dressing room.

Just hours after the words of Xavi, the club’s official Twitter account has chosen as «Goal of the day» one that bears the stamp of the Catalan footballer, in what seems like a nod to his former player, called to occupy the Camp Nou bench sooner or later.

G⚽L OF THE DAY!

🚀 Xavi 🚀 pic.twitter.com/k4GAUp0Nii – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) June 29, 2020

I’m a club person. And what I would like is to have all the conditions to return to start a project from scratch. I have already said that many times but I wish I could make football decisions for Barcelona »Xavi commented in a talk about racism and regularization of people without papers.