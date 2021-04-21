Barcelona: Gerard Piqué assures that football belongs to the fans and not to the clubs

The Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, captain of Barcelona in the Spanish League, was positioned against the European Super League that is part of his club, so I announce it after the abandonment of the Premier League.

Soccer belongs to the hobby. Today more than ever, “wrote Gerard Piqué on his official Twitter account.

The central defender made his position known through social networks, where he joined the many voices that have positioned themselves against the European Super League, since the announcement of its creation.

Yesterday a party, today sunk. The Chiringuito de Florentino. – Gerard Piqué (@ 3gerardpique) April 20, 2021

Piqué also had time to attack the program “El Chiringuito”, ensuring that the day before they were celebrating because of the announcement of the Super League, but now they were devastated by the departure of the English teams.

