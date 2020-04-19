In the midst of the economic and institutional crisis, Barcelona is on sale. The culé set has the objective of making two important additions to the transfer market, such as Lautaro Martínez and Neymar, but to achieve this they will have to sell to several of their players. With the important global recession that will attack football as a result of the coronavirus, the Catalans have no choice but to sell down a significant part of their assets and even then it may not be enough to address their two main aspirations for the next year.

The signings of Lautaro and Neymar can mean the club an amount close to 300 million, plus an important figure in relation to the salary of both. It does not seem exactly the right moment to face two operations of such magnitude, especially after staying on the brink of the ERTE and having to lower the salary of its players by 70% during the state of alarm.

The only solution to be able to tackle your incorporations is to get to enter a similar amount for sales. From the club the departure of players as Rakitic, Vidal, Umtiti, Dembélé or CoutinhoWhat they did not expect is that the market price would deflate as it is doing. The coronavirus will puncture the bubble during the next market and Barcelona fans could also be forced to under-sell Griezmann.

Whatever happens, it seems clear that Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal will leave the Camp Nou at the end of the course. Neither of them is happy with the role they have had throughout the season and they hope to find a new destination for next season. His exits could take to the coffers of the club an amount that goes up to at most the 40 million.

In the case of Samuel UmtitiLenglet’s injuries and good performance have left him in the background in the last two seasons. Despite this, its quality is undoubted, so you should not have much trouble finding equipment. Yes, its price does not seem to exceed 40 million in the next market, although from the club they intend to enter a minimum of 50.

Exceptional case deserve the outputs of Dembélé and Coutinho. It should be remembered that Barça signed them as substitutes for Neymar and their cost exceeded that entered by the departure of the PSG player. Neither of them have managed to curdle. The culés hope to enter about 80 million for each of them, but it seems that few clubs would be willing to reach these amounts, especially in the case of the Brazilian.

Griezmann, misfit

Antoine Griezmann threatened to form a lethal trident with Messi and Suarez. The Frenchman had made a place for himself among the best in the world after his performance in recent seasons at Atlético de Madrid, but his numbers and his influence on the game have been affected when he arrived in Barcelona. The obvious problems of understanding with the Catalan star and his high salary, may lead him to emerge in the next market. Thus, Barça would get a good amount to face the two stellar additions it intends.

Last year, Griezmann arrived in Barcelona for a controversial amount of 120 million. In case of putting it on the market, it would be difficult for the Catalans to get offers that would equal that amount.So if they are forced to sell him to bring Neymar back they should do so for a lower price. Another option is to put him in one of the two operations.