Barcelona has been suffering in its economy in this last period. Added to this is the health crisis that the world is going through due to the coronavirus and which has caused the suspension of sport worldwide. As a consequence, all the teams have suffered losses, some larger than others but all in general. The Catalan team has not been excluded from this situation and with the exception of Messi, Ter Stegen and De Jong, they would be willing to include any of their stars in the next transfer market. For several of them the names of the interested clubs already sound.

Despite the Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE), agreed with the staff, which accepted a 70 percent deduction from salary, the Barsa to date has already lost around 65 million dollars due to the suspension, not only of matches, but of any massive event. The club enters this figure for its official store, views of the museum or rental of the Camp Nou for events. To this amount is added the 16 million who will not enter either because the competitions will end behind closed doors, publishes the newspaper MARCA.

As if this were not enough, the premiums for the first team for winning one of the two most important titles of the season, League or Champions, exceed 22 million dollars and although this last figure is the only one that has not lost from its bag still, since they have not been champions of any of the aforementioned competitions, if they obtain one, it will be possibly the bittersweet title in their history. For the first time since 2011, the club will not be able to meet its income budgets and will go into the red, a deficit that according to the Spanish newspaper is not allowed by statute and forces them to be corrected in the following season. The best way is to sell to some figures.

The team led by Antonio Conte, Inter Milan, showed their interest in Arturo Vidal, thanks to the good relationship between the coach and the Chilean. However, the South American has also received offers from the MLS. On the other hand, the attackers Osmane Dembélé and Philippe Coutinho seem to have more than one foot out of the Blaugrana team. The first one sounds for Arsenal and Manchester United and the Brazilian could go to PSG as a bargaining chip because Neymar, Chelsea, Arsenal or Newcastle have shown interest too.

Antoine Griezmann, who landed in Barcelona just a year ago, could also leave the Barcelona team and the Spanish League, since Chelsea and PSG have made contacts with the world champion. Midfielders Rakitic and Arthur also have great chances to leave this summer, the Croatian could return to Seville and the Brazilian has received offers from Juventus and Inter Milan.

The Uruguayan nine, Luis Suárez has lost weight in the squad despite being the closest to Messi. His 33 years and the possible signing of Lautaro Martínez could help him leave Barcelona for the United States. Nelson Semedo, the right back, is in negotiation with Juventus, after he offered the Spanish team to Pjanic and De Sciglio, plus the sum of 25 million dollars. There is no doubt that it will be a fairly busy market for the Blaugrana team.