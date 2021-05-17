Barcelona Femenino makes history by winning its first Champions League

Spanish women’s football continues to take steps forward. If years ago it seemed to have greater weight in other countries, now it reigns in Europe thanks to Barcelona. Two years after falling in the final against the Olympique de Lyon, the Barça team has been proclaimed champion of the Champions League by imposing 0-4 to the Chelsea. Those of Lluís Cortés have thus entered history, since never before had a Spanish team won this competition.

Barcelona’s merit is even greater if one takes into account that it has risen from amateur football to the top of European football. For this, the dominating team in Spain and champion of the First Iberdrola has prevailed over the winners of the English Super League from the first minute. And it is not a saying since the Barcelona, thanks to an own goal of Melanie Leupolz, got ahead of Chelsea on the first play. Alexia putellas would increase the advantage from the penalty spot in minute 14. Barcelona reached 0-4 at halftime as Aitana Bonmatí Y Caroline graham hansen they scored in the 24th minute and the 36th minute respectively.

Barcelona made use of this income in the second half to proclaim themselves champion of the Champions League at Gamla Ullevi in ​​Gothenburg in Sweden. This is something that many took for granted after the Catalan team beat the PSG in a semifinal that many classified as an anticipated final. The azulgrana team drew 1-1 in Paris and beat by 2-1 at the Johan Cruyff thanks to a double of Lieke martens.

Chelsea, which was also looking for its first Champions League, sought to make history by being the first team to win a women’s and a men’s Champions in the same season. Lost the first, the London side will have the opportunity to make up against Guardiola’s Manchester City in the 2021 Champions League final that will take place in Porto.