Barcelona FC would not enter the European Super League; participation depends on the partners

Barcelona, ​​one of the twelve founding members of the Superliga, submits its participation in it to the approval by the assembly of delegated members, according to information provided by TV3 and confirmed by EFE.

This has been decided by the board of directors chaired by Joan Laporta, who signed on Saturday, shortly before the final of the Copa del Rey, the document to join the new competition with the aforementioned exception.

In it, Barcelona added a clause according to which it reserves the possibility that the agreement be validated in the assembly of compromisario partners.

In this way, if the representation of the partners decided that the Barça club did not take part in the new competition, Barcelona would undo the agreement.

The agreement was managed by the previous board of directors, chaired by Josep Maria Bartomeu, and it was not announced, although it was completely closed, until Barcelona did not have a new management team.

Laporta would have already explained the project to the team’s coach, Ronald Koeman, and, according to TV3, the Barça coach will present it to the captains this Wednesday so that they can see first-hand the situation in which the process is found.

The decision is of enormous significance, since on the one hand there is the difficult economic situation of the Catalan club and on the other the enormous pressure from UEFA and FIFA, which have threatened to suspend dissident clubs and their players.

This announcement by Barcelona comes after Chelsea prepares legal procedures to withdraw from the Super League and Manchester City has informed the organizers of the new European football competition that it has no intention of continuing to be part of the project, as revealed by some British media on Tuesday.

With these two resignations, four Premier League clubs remain committed to the project, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham, while in the case of Barcelona everything would be subject to the decision of the members’ assembly.

In fact, this Tuesday some groups of Barça members such as Seguiment FCB have requested that the club not be part of the project until the decision is ratified by the members.

“The decision cannot be final until, at least, the ratification by the Assembly of Compromisarios,” said Seguiment FCB in a statement.

This morning a banner appeared on the outskirts of the Camp Nou in which it could be read: “FCB is our life, not your toy. Super League, no!”

