Video streaming platforms are all the rage, and their success goes far beyond series and movies. If DAZN was already proclaimed ‘the Netflix of Sports’, now sports teams are looking to launch their own platforms.

And the first step has been taken by Barcelona FC announcing the launch of its own streaming service: ‘Barça TV +’. In fact, the sports entity itself explains that its objective when launching this platform is to be able to reach its more than 360 million followers “directly, without intermediaries” (there are already platforms that offer content about the club).

With this they intend to be able to offer “experiences and content adapted to their preferences”; and, in the long term, they are confident in being able to promote this initiative and turn it into nothing less than “one of the main sources of ordinary income” for Barça.

What does Barça TV + offer to the culé user?

Barça TV + will go to market globally (although limited to 3 languages: Spanish, English and Catalan) and for all kinds of devices: in web version and in app, for PCs, tablets, smartphones and televisions with cast technology.

Once they access it, their fans / users will be able to find, at least initially, more than 3,000 videos and 1,000 hours of content viewing, all accessible on demand: the broadcast of the already existing Barça TV channel, content “behind the scenes”, the 65 games that have marked the history of Barcelona (the Champions League finals, among them), the last 5 complete football seasons, etc.

But, in addition, this launch will be accompanied by original material, self-made documentaries made by Barcelona Studios, which will exploit the media pull of its players and ex-players:

‘Ready! Antoine Griezmann’s challenges’: series in which the French striker “challenges his friends from the world of sports with surprise activities”.

‘Origins’: It offers “a closer look at the players’ trajectory through personal interviews and the testimonies of their families and friends”.

‘Discovering Barcelona’: Will show which are the favorite places in the city for the staff members.

Image by Marco Verch via Flickr.

‘The Buscamitos’: In this production, different legends of the club’s history will share what his career has been like after leaving professional football.

‘100% Titus’: Documentary dedicated to the late coach Tito Vilanova and the team that led in the ‘League of 100 points’.

‘Born to play’: Barça TV + ‘s wink to its women’s soccer section, one of the most powerful squads in the Iberdrola League, which will offer “the most personal portrait of its players”.

Of course also The clashes of the first team can be accessed (deferred and on demand) football, in addition to the matches (both live and delayed) of Barça B, Barça Femenino, the rest of professional sports and the Club’s training categories.

“Barça TV + is the key piece, the jewel in the crown, within the Club’s new digital strategy” (Dídac Lee, manager in charge of the Digital Area of ​​FC Barcelona)

Subscription and loyalty

Barça TV + It will be available for free under registration or under a monthly payment subscription. In the first case, fans will have access to a limited series of content on the platform. In the second, culer followers can have unlimited access.

But the launch of this new streaming platform is linked to the launch of the Premium version of the loyalty program ‘CULERS Membership’, which will offer access to all the digital services and products launched by Barça: from the membership card to the entire digital ecosystem of the club (which not only includes Barça TV + but the Barça Store (online store), exclusive promotions of Club partners, etc.

