Barcelona is also taking advantage of the quarantine to schedule the next season and, with little cash on hand, one of the premises of the culé club is to face the signing of a midfielder who replaces the loss of Rakitic and the possible one of Vidal. His number 1 goal, according to Mundo Deportivo, is Kanté.

In Barcelona they are clear that Kanté He would be the ideal player to reinforce the team’s midfield but they are also aware that the box is empty and they will not be able to face the 100 million price that Chelsea rates one of the most important defensive means in the world. Given this situation, and as this medium points out, they could introduce Coutinho into the operation.

Given the economic recession that will hit the world of football caused by the coronavirus, this summer player exchanges can become fashionable and with this attitude Barcelona will try to convince Chelsea with the transfer of Coutinho, who in the best forecasts of the culé sports management would be valued at 80 million.

But Barcelona It will not be easy with your attempt to change cards. Mainly because Coutinho’s career has been reversed since he left Liverpool to put on the Barça shirt. Last summer he went to Bayern to try to rebound his career but, after not consecrating himself as a starter, at the Bavarian club they will not exercise the purchase option of 120 million stipulated in the transfer.

Given that his future at the Camp Nou is more than complicated, now Barcelona will try to capture Kanté, one of the best midfielders in the world, with a Coutinho whose career is going down but who in England still has a good lineup. We will see what happens …