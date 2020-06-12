FC Barcelona, Reach Out To Asia And UNICEF Launch 1 In 11 Campaign | Andrew H. Walker / .
Barcelona has not stopped moving in the transfer market and in the search for future stars. In one of those intentions to anticipate the player to come, the Catalans agreed with Sao Paulo to sign Gustavo Maia, the Brazilian winger. They paid 1 million euros to tie him and they must pay another three before July 15 to sign it. However, after the post-pandemic crisis, the numbers do not appear in Camp Nou offices and they doubt whether to exercise the purchase option.
As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is still interested in the footballer, but not everyone on the board is willing to make that payment for a footballer who is only a promise. The Catalans have tried to negotiate with Sao Paulo to lower the agreed amount, but the Brazilians will not take a step back. They signed a sum of three million and, if they want to take Maia, they will have to pay 3 million. There is no option to reply.
The interest exists and both the culé sports directive and the soccer player’s agent are convinced that the operation is going to be sealed, but the administrators and those in charge of the financial part have serious doubts about whether Barcelona will be able to undertake this signing on a destined footballer to reinforce the subsidiary. The Catalan media itself reports that the key to convince everyone of the arrival of the end would be a sale. If Barcelona sells to a footballer before June 30, those from Barcelona will be prepared to face the expense. If they don’t … there will be debate.