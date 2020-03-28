The Barcelona will donate 30,000 masks, from one of their sponsors, Chinese company Taiping Life Insurancewhat will be distributed in nursing homes in Catalonia to fight the coronavirus.

This was announced this Saturday by the Barça club, which will deliver 30,000 masks to the Health Department of the Generalitat in the fight to eradicate the coronavirus pandemic. The destination of these masks will be nursing homes in Catalonia. East material has been donated by the Chinese insurance company Taiping Life Insurance, one of the Barça club collaborators since last February.

It’s about 30,000 daily use masks for non-health personnel. Manufacturing has been carried out in China and they have already arrived in Barcelona. The Catalan club, like practically all the clubs in Spain, also tries to do its bit in the fight against the coronavirus.

Barcelona, ​​which has also presented an ERTE due to the desperate economic situation caused by the coronavirus, has launched several initiatives. The players ask, through various messages, that people stay home and the entity has put its facilities at the service of the Generalitat.