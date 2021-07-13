Barcelona does not leave Catalonia in its preseason and will face Nàstic

07/13/2021 at 09:28 CEST

The number of international players by FC Barcelona was very high: Pedri, Messi, Busquets, Jordi Alba … in short, more than half a team was selected in their different national teams, so Barça’s preseason has begun to be fought in an almost international way. However, now with the team reunited, the first games that the Blaugrana will play will have a much shorter geographical route.

The first rival of the squad will be Nàstic de Tarragona, the neighboring team that plays in the Third Division is the oldest team in all of Spain since it has 135 years of completely uninterrupted history. However, the blaugrana team It is at a much higher level, and surely this match will help Ronald Koeman to focus on recovering filming after an incredible Euro Cup that has been held this July.

After this, the next stop on the road for the Dutchmen will be Girona, a rival that was about to be promoted to the first division but lost in the last game of the league against him. Vallecano Ray.