Barcelona trembles with the injury of Leo Messi. After days of incognito in which tranquility was transmitted by the absence of the Argentine in training with the rest of his teammates, the culé club has confirmed that he suffers “a small contracture in the quadriceps of his right leg”.

Although everything indicates that the player will return to normal in the coming days, the tough schedule that lies ahead in these months of competition will need the best physical condition of the players, with matches every three days. For this reason, his small injury worries the club and the Catalans fans. Reasons for this.

Barcelona’s ‘messidependence’ is indisputable, normal having the best player in the world on the roster. In fact, no player is more important to a team than the Argentine is to Barça during this season. With 19 goals and 12 assists, Leo Messi has given Barça 25 key points for the club’s leadership.

43% of the points thanks to Messi

With his 31 interventions in the form of goals and assists, Messi is the most important player for his team in the Santander League. 25 of 58 points that Barcelona has achieved are thanks to himIn other words, 43.1% of the points on his team have signed him. A fairly revealing fact of the importance of the Argentine.

However, Barcelona has not fared so badly in the seven games that Messi could not have been. In them, the azulgrana equipment has obtained five defeats, a tie and a defeat, against Athletic in the first league game thanks to the Chilean goal by Aritz Aduriz.

Barça will pamper Messi to the maximum so that the Argentine can be fine in the return of the Santander League. With a very tight schedule and the League title at stake, his injury is worrying, although it is expected that in the next few days he will return to training normally.