Barcelona designs a plan to raise the blind to 400 of the more than 5,300 empty commercial premises in the city

The Covid-19 crisis has caused Barcelona to be more dotted with business premises without activity than usual, before which the City Council presented a plan this Monday to help reverse this situation. Through different strategies, in which this year will be invested 17 million euros, It expects about 400 empty ground floor establishments to be lifted between 2021 and 2023. They are only 7.5% of the 5,323 that are closed, according to a municipal report made from the analysis of real estate portals. However, Jordi Coronas, the spokesman for ERC, a group that has proposed part of the measures, has indicated that these “will not solve the problem but will help.” The objective of the Consistory, in addition, is that “they come to stay”, beyond 2023.

Among the planned actions is the purchase of premises to create a public portfolio of low official protection, the start-up of a ground floor premises rental exchange with prices lower than those of the market and the granting of subsidies to set up businesses in these spaces. The idea, pointed out the Councilor for Commerce and Finance, Montserrat Ballarín, is not only to improve the economy, but also to recover the “local commerce” that has been lost with the pandemic and increase the “perception of security” among citizens. which, according to his assurance, goes down when the premises are closed.

