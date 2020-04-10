The war at Fútbol Club Barcelona is total. Bartomeu’s purge within the Board of Directors has angered his former dolphin, Vice President Emili Rousaud, who has not hesitated to assure that he believes that “someone has reached into the box” of the club. After these statements, The club has issued a statement to deny it.

“Given the serious and unfounded accusations made this morning by Mr. Emili Rousaud, former institutional vice president of the Club, in different interviews with the media, FC Barcelona categorically denies any action that could be classified as corruption, and, therefore, the filing of the corresponding criminal actions is reserved ”, begins the official note.

“In this sense, the analysis of the monitoring services of social networks is being subject to extensive independent audit by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), which is still ongoing and therefore without any conclusions, the club having provided all the information and means that PWC has been requesting since the beginning of the process, “he continues.

Finally, in the last paragraph, the official statement states that “the remodeling of the Board (…) will be completed in the coming days.” «This remodeling of the Board of Directors aims to confront with the maximum guarantees the last section of the mandate, with the objective of implementing the necessary measures to prepare the future of the Club, overcoming the consequences of the health crisis we are experiencing, and of completing the actions of the management program started in 2010 and the Strategic Plan approved in 2015 ”, he concludes.