Ousmane Dembélé is an old wish of Jürgen Klopp who already wanted it when he signed for Barcelona. Now the Frenchman’s name has reappeared on Liverpool’s agenda as an alternative in case Timo Werner, the main objective, does not end up visiting Anfield. Leipzig’s 9 is the main objective to reinforce the lead next year, and although both do not play in the same position the Barça winger is plan B

From Anfield offices they work to bring WernerBut they know their club won’t make it easy. They barely have time to get a good price for the young player who is dazzling in the Bundesliga. The Leipzig unwilling to cut € 55m which has a clause until June 15. Werner himself acknowledged on May 2 that he was still in Leipzig or going abroad. In this way he made it clear that he ruled out the option of Bayern Munich.

His name has also sounded for Barcelona or Atlético, but it seems that Liverpool have taken the lead in the race to get their services. Those of Klopp want to reinforce the team after the elimination in the last 16 of the Champions League at the hands of Atleti de Simeone. Hence, they want to cover their backs with a great reinforcement such as the 9 of Leipzig. However, the number of suitors that the German striker has and what his club asks to let him go forces them to have a plan B just in case.

Dembélé is not performing at the expected level in the Barça outfit, but Setién would be willing to give him a new opportunity. However, the overbooking that Barça would have in attack next season and the fact that the French still have a market could lead them to accept an offer and let the winger go after three seasons in which he has spent more time injured than on the field of play.