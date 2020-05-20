The Councilor for Mobility of Barcelona, ​​Rosa Alarcón, has announced that the City Council is considering expanding the licenses for shared motorcycles and bikes starting in the summer, and has also advanced that it will negotiate with the metropolitan area to extend this service beyond the Catalan capital.

He said it in a telematic press conference this Tuesday with the manager of Mobility and Infrastructure, Manuel Valdés, in which he announced that the City Council has already made the final award of the licenses for motorcycles and shared use bikes.

In the case of motorcycles, of the 21 companies initially admitted, two have renounced the procedure and seven more have not provided the documentation, for which a total of 4,176 licenses have been granted to the 12 companies that have passed the process, receiving each, 348 licenses for three years.

The licenses for motorcycles that have been left over until reaching the 6,958 provided by the consistory have been reassigned proportionally and temporarily, as a matter of urgency, to companies that have passed the selection process and are interested, so They will be able to operate with up to 580 motorcycles each.

Operators of the sector such as Ecooltra criticized that the distribution of the nearly 7,000 licenses among so many companies would make them cut the service, and, in this case, this company will go from operating with 2,300 motorcycles in the Catalan capital to doing so with a maximum of 580.

The operators of electric motorcycles that may provide service are:

– YEGO URBAN MOBILITY

– TUCYCLE BIKESHARING

– AVANT FULLSTEP

– FUTURUS MOBILITES

– SCOOT NETWORKS IBERIA

– BREATH

– TALBAN KRUP

– TIRKIL INVEST

– ACCIONA MOBILITY

– OIZ RIDESHARING

– ECO-LOGIA SUSTAINABLE TOURISM

– COOLTRA MOTOS

In relation to bicycles, of the ten companies that initially presented themselves, only seven have passed the selection process for the distribution of 3,031 licenses, which will initially receive 472 each, with the exception of Yego Urban Movility, which will receive 200.

As in the case of motorcycles, the excess licenses up to 3,975 will be awarded proportionally and temporarily to those who are interested, which will allow them to manage up to a maximum of 630 bicycles each.

The definitive winners of the bicycle licenses are the following:

– YEGO URBAN MOBILITY

– SMART CYCLES

– SCOOT NETWORKS IBERIA

– BOLTEST TXFY

– JUMP BICYCLES SPAIN

– COOLTRA MOTOS

– IDRIBK SPAIN

Alarcón has detailed that the winners have a period of 30 days to deploy the fleets, a period that is extended by an additional 30 days for those companies that have proven that their vehicles are in production, and recalled that each license is conditional on a annual rate of 71.51 euros per vehicle.

In relation to the progressive recovery of mobility that the city is experiencing, the councilor has warned that “the coronavirus pandemic cannot be changed by the contamination pandemic”, and has defended the council’s measures to give more space to the pedestrians, bicycles and public transport to the detriment of the private vehicle.

.