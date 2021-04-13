Barcelona defeats an Aucas with seven players

04/13/2021 at 04:03 CEST

Barcelona defeated Aucas 2-0 on the field of play, but by regulation established by these situations, the match ended 3-0 as soon as the referee ended the match. This happened again in South American football, after the Aucas goalkeeper, Johan lara, be injured thus leaving his team with six individuals.

The home team showed their tactical, technical and numerical superiority from the beginning and took advantage in the match in the seventh minute thanks to a goal from Nixon Molina at 7 minutes. Nine minutes later Emmanuel Martinez increased the advantage of “El Ídolo” by taking advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper.

After the second goal, the match ended after Lara injured her left hand after colliding with Martínez. Faced with this situation in which Aucas found itself with a lower number of footballers than what the regulation allows, the judge made the final whistle.

With this result, the team led by Fabian Bustos added 17 points and remain at the top of Ecuadorian football, while the visit was with nine units and in ninth place.

In South American soccer, this type of situation has been seen twice in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, Águilas Doradas had to succumb to Boyacá Chicó in Colombian soccer after a player was also injured and there was no replacement on the bench.

In both situations, the teams were decimated by massive outbreaks of COVID-19 in their respective campuses in addition to injuries that were present.

On the following date, Barcelona will visit Mushuc Runa and Aucas will receive Olmedo.