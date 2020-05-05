The FC Barcelona footballers have accepted the proposal for a 70% salary reduction proposed by the club, due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus, and have announced that they will make contributions “so that the club’s employees can collect 100% of your salary “while this situation lasts.

This has been announced by all the players of the first team squad in their different profiles on social networks. A message in which they emphasize that “they have always had the will” to lower the salary they receive by understanding “the exceptional situation” that is experienced.

“We are the first ones who have ALWAYS helped the club when we have been asked to. We have even done it on our own initiative, at other times that we thought was necessary or important,” say the footballers.

For this reason they feel annoyed because “from within the club there are those who try to put us under the magnifying glass and try to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do.”

In this sense, they report that if the agreement was delayed for a few days, it was “simply” because they were looking for “a formula to help the club and its players in such difficult times.”

“For our part, the time has come to announce that, apart from the reduction of 70 percent of our salary during the State of Alarm, we will also make contributions so that club employees can collect 100% of their salary while this situation lasts, “they add.

The footballers insist that before announcing their intentions they wanted to find “solutions that were real” to help the club, but also “those who would be most affected by this situation.”

“We do not want to say goodbye without sending an affectionate greeting and a lot of strength to all the culers who are having a hard time in these very difficult times, as well as to all those who patiently await the end of this crisis in their homes. Very soon we will leave This and we will all do it together, “they insist in the statement.

Barça’s board of directors added more details to the agreement, which has also been accepted by the staff members of all professional sports and “most of the basketball team.”

“In the case of the first soccer team, the reduction will be greater than the 70% initially proposed by the club. This additional contribution from the staff, plus the contribution that the club will make, will guarantee 100% of the salaries of all staff non-sports, which will be submitted to an Employment Regulation File (ERTE) this week, “said the statement.

The club wanted to thank “the involvement of all its professional athletes, in the face of an exceptional situation such as the one generated as a result of this health crisis.”

Spain declared a state of alarm on March 14 due to the emergence of the coronavirus. As of Monday, March 30, Spain had more than 85,195 confirmed cases and had exceeded 7,300 deaths.

