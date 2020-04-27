Although this year was a favorite and the sports results were going well, the explosion of the coronavirus has momentarily frustrated the dream of the Barcelona to win the Euroleague. That illusion could fade little by little, since in addition to the competition being stopped, by the time he returned, painful decisions could have occurred.

Is that with the financial crisis caused by the humanitarian situation, within the team’s leadership they would be considering cutting some players to remain profitable. This was stated by journalist Marc Mundet, who said that “at the Palau they are fully aware of the situation and a squad of 15 players is ruled out”, in addition to mentioning 13 as a possible number.

In addition to the reduction in players, the same source states that the club expects “a significant reduction in spending on the ordinary activity of the club.” For the next season, there are already 11 players under contract, but in this scenario it would not be surprising if one is restructured or simply cut to adjust to the new reality that exists.

️ ️ BARÇA | Ahir al Tu Diràs will explain the first details for the season 20/21. The Section has sent a first pressupost proposal to the baixa for the upcoming season in the club’s Finances area. Expect a response between this setmana or the vinent. 1/7 pic.twitter.com/nWqa9Fpa9B – Marc Mundet (@ MarcMundet78) April 27, 2020

.