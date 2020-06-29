Collapse. It is the word that best defines what is happening in the Barcelona in the last times. The team is no longer capable of holding the foundations of an elephantine club that threatens to implode. The puncture in Balaídos – the second in the five games of the post-Covid League – has exposed the seams of a lame insole and have reopened false stitched wounds between the coaching staff and the squad.

The image of Messi passing Eder Sarabia, the assistant coach with the most eagerness to play a leading role in the world, are the tip of the iceberg of a divorce between the staff and the coaching staff. Many players long for Valverde’s left hand and believe that Setien « the charge has gone to his head ».

There are more and more voices that consider Setien amortized and the name of Xavi Hernández is back on the Bartomeu table to be the coach of Barcelona next season. If Barça loses the League, which is the most likely scenario today, only the miracle of winning the Champions League would guarantee the continuity of Setién… if the Santander technician arrives in office in August.

A decaying club

With the open war between players and coaching staff and with Setien more inside than outside, Bartomeu’s problems multiply. The president of Barcelona faces his last year in office in a critical economic situation and trying to make all the scams and financial balances possible to save Barça from ruin.

The sale of Arthur to Juventus and his subsequent exchange for Pjanic it is nothing more than a rinse to balance the budget before July 1 (this Wednesday) with a fictitious income of 80 million euros that balances the budget balance and frees Bartomeu and his Board from the trouble of having to answer for economic losses it’s from the season.

Barcelona, ​​in free fall, has not stopped writing black pages this season since the players confrontation with Eric Abidal, sports director, the ugly issue of espionage of I3 Ventures commissioned by the club itself, the inexplicable dismissal of Ernesto Valverde or the signings that were televised and that were never made: Neymar, Rodrigo ...