Barcelona City Council, “surprised” with the Generalitat by the Games

07/15/2021 at 4:57 PM CEST

The Councilor for Budgets and the Presidency of the Barcelona City Council, Jordi Martí, expressed this Thursday the “surprise” of the consistory for the official nomination of the Government to host the 2030 Winter Olympic Games without the Catalan executive having shared the general lines of the project.

The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, sent a letter on Wednesday to the president of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), Alejandro Blanco, making official the “interest“of the Government in which Catalonia hosts the 2030 Winter Olympic Games, with the Pyrenees-Barcelona candidacy.

The councilor explained that they did not know the intention of the Government to send the letter and pointed out that they have not yet known the general lines of the project. “We have been surprised that the letter was already written,” Martí said when asked about the issue during a press conference.

Martí recalled that in the last term there was a Study Commission on the Winter Olympic Games that closed with three main conclusions: that the project had to be led by the Generalitat, that it had to have the agreement of the affected territory and that it had to guarantee environmental sustainability criteria.

“Barcelona undertook to accompany this project, not to lead it, if these three requirements were met”, he pointed.

“We were not aware of the initiative to already send this letter as a candidate. We also do not know the concretion of the projectTherefore, what we will ask for will be the concretion to comply with the agreement that we forged between all the political groups and see if these three criteria are met and in what way, “concluded the councilor.