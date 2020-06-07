Spain.- With the Olympic Stadium in Berlin to burst by Italian and Spanish fans, on June 6, 2015 Barcelona and Juventus played the UEFA Champions League grand final to determine the European monarch, with the ‘culés’ being the winners by marker 3-1.

Five years after that feat, Barcelonismo celebrates one more anniversary of Luis Enrique’s treble, where Messí, Suarez, Neymar and company achieved the fifth European Cup for the club, and delighted their rivals with the beautiful game they presented on the grass.

After Barca touched the glory of Pep Guardiola in 2009 when they got their first treble, in 2015 history would repeat itself when the ‘blaugranas’ won the Spanish League over Real Madrid, the Copa del Rey against Athletic de Bilbao, and the Champions League to Juventus.

That party in Germany began to send the ‘culés’ from the beginning, when just at minute 4′ a collective move between Neymar and Iniesta put Iván Rakitic in front so that they put the 1-0 on the scoreboard, in addition to the domain for the Spanish throughout the first half.

For the second time, the Italians took the reins of the ball and launched into the attack, getting their reward after 55 minutes, when Ter Stegen rejected a ball that Álvaro Morata pushed alone into the goal to equalize the cards.

However, Barcelona’s desire to play gold again was present, because at minute 68 ‘Leo Messi started a career on the wing after taking off an opponent, with which he took a shot that Buffo repelled, but the rejection itself would fall in Uruguayan Luis Suarez, who would send the ball to save for 2-1.

After that, the attempts of the ‘Vecchia Signora’ were fading, and already in the compensation time, a Barca counterattack was completed by the Brazilian Neymar to place the final 3-1 on the scoreboard. That was also Xavi Hernández’s last game with the ‘blaugranas’.

YOU CAN ALSO READ:

Luis Suarez is discharged

The footballer who claims he could be like Messi and Cristiano