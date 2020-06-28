The Final phase of the Endesa League runs through his last corners with the semifinals of the express tournament that will measure on the one hand San Pablo Burgos and at Barcelona, and Valencia Basket and Kirolbet Baskonia for another today Sunday, June 28, day to be resolved who are the two finalists who will face each other in La Fonteta the next Tuesday June 30 for the title of ACB. They are the four best teams after the intense group stage that measured the 12 best in the Endesa League championship.

The first semifinal will face Barcelona, first of group A, before the San Pablo Burgos, second of group B, today Sunday, June 28 since 17:00 (one hour less in the Canary Islands) at the Fuente de San Luis. The meeting will be televised live on #Vamos de Movistar.

The culés are one of the big favorites after the good image shown in the previous group stage. Only the requirement of Gran Canaria, with options to qualify for the semis, he prevented the Barca did not do plenary in group A. Mirotic will lead the game. For its part, the Burgos team is the great revelation of this edition due to the compactness of its game and the sacrificial capacity of the men of Joan Peñarroya, who has managed to get the best out of players like Pablo Aguilar or Augusto Lima.

The second semifinal will be today Sunday, June 28 starting at 8:00 p.m. (peninsular time) and will face the Valencia Basket, first from group B, and Kirolbet Baskonia, second in group A, they face each other for the last place for the final next Tuesday at La Fonteta. They will play knowing who will be their rival for the title dispute. The match will be televised by #Vamos de Movistar.

As the host of this unpublished and express Final Phase, the Valencia Basket of Jaume Ponsarnau He is the other great favorite to win this edition of the ACB. The taronjas have already defeated the other semifinalist, the San Pablo Burgos, and only fell to an eliminated Real Madrid. Without an audience, but on a track they know by heart, they have many ballots to make themselves strong. For their part, Dusko Ivanovic They will seek to find the strength they lacked in the group stage, although enough to be among the top four in this group. Final phase of the Endesa League.