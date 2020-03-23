Barcelona bets on Dembélé

The Catalan team plans to give a vote of confidence to Quique Setién for the next course and the Cantabrian coach plans to do the same with Ousmane Dembélé. The striker of 22 years is very liked by the coach of Barcelona, who trusts that at his command the Frenchman will be able to improve his records.

As we have told in OKDIARIO, although the Catalan team is obliged to sell for a value of 124 million Before June 30 to settle his accounts, he plans to part with other players. Rakitic Y Arturo vidal are on the exit ramp and Barcelona is also planning to make cash for Coutinho, Cucurella or Rafinha. If he wanted to do it for Dembélé it would be more complicated since he is injured, in principle, until May.

For this reason, because this summer it would be difficult to recover the 105 million, plus 35 in variables, that the Barcelona paid for it by Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017, the blaugrana team will give a new opportunity to Ousmane Dembélé, as reported by the SPORT newspaper. In addition, the medical report he has written on French in Qatar invites optimism. This has revealed that, in these two years, Dembélé has continued to grow both bone and muscle. In other words, he arrived in Barcelona without having completed his development from adolescent to adult. On the other hand, the report shows that the striker is, in addition to being a footballer, a sprinter, and as such should train to accustom his muscles to this explosiveness.

Taking these considerations into account, Ousmane Dembélé should take a qualitative leap in Barcelona in the coming seasons, and more with a coach like Quique Setién on the bench. This is the belief of the Cantabrian coach and also Éric Abidal, who has decided that he will not hear offers for him in the summer.