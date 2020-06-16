Lionel Messi heads the ball towards the goal in FC Barcelona’s victory against Leganes by the Spanish Football League, in an empty Camp Nou in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, in Barcelona, ​​Spain – June 16, 2020 . / Albert Gea ( ALBERT GEA /)

BARCELONA, Jun 16 (.) – Young Ansu Fati and Argentina’s Lionel Messi scored Tuesday in Barcelona’s 2-0 win over troubled Leganes at an empty Camp Nou, to maintain a perfect streak since the league season. Spanish resumed after a three-month recess for the coronavirus.

Barça, leader of La Liga, was far from its best version and could be at a disadvantage on the scoreboard twice before Fati, a 17-year-old forward, opened the score at minute 43 with his fifth goal of the season .

Messi increased the advantage of the team led by Quique Setién from the penalty spot in the 69th minute, almost immediately after the VAR nullified a goal for Antoine Griezmann for an offside.

Barça leads the standings with 64 points after 29 games, five ahead of their closest pursuer, Real Madrid, who will meet on Thursday at home with Valencia.

« It is important to keep winning, although we need to play faster than we had today, but we have six points (in two games) and we are going to improve every game, » said Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

« All the teams play a lot at this stage, so we expected a difficult game. They prevented us from finding the spaces and committed some fouls, but things became easier as the game progressed. »

Leganés, who was sent off in the second half by Mexican coach Javier Aguirre, remains at the bottom of the table with 23 points.

(Report by Richard Martin. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)