Source: Twitter @FCBarcelona_es

Barcelona again attacked the general leadership of the Santander League after overcoming with many difficulties the Athletic de Bilbao 1-0. This in commitment corresponding to day 31 of Spanish football.

The visitors put up significant resistance and even had the opportunity to score at the start of the meeting held at the Camp Nou; However, they were ineffective facing the framework defended by Marc-André ter Stegen.

14 & # 39; @ Williaaams45 shot to the side of the net after taking advantage of the spaces behind the local back. 0-0 I # BarçaAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/19MFcWfBg8 – Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) June 23, 2020

The first half ended with a bland draw to zero. However, for the complementary part The Blaugrana club appeared with the Croatian Ivan Rakitić, who beat the rival goalkeeper at 71 ′ after taking advantage of a rebound inside the large area.

Bilbao He tried by all means to tie the score in the last minutes, but he encountered a Catalan defense who put up resistance to all the rival abbates.

With this result, the Quique Setién’s Barcelona regained the overall lead alone by adding 68 units, three more than Real Madrid who will face Mallorca this Wednesday. For his part, the Bilbao He was stuck in tenth place with 42 points after 31 commitments.