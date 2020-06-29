Barcelona and Baskonia they are measured in the long-awaited Endesa League final, after an express final phase full of surprises, uncertainty and spectacle. Culés and baskonistas have stood out as the most solid in a competition that has not shone for continuity in matches, and although Barça is a slight favorite by name and quality of the squad, Baskonia has an unbeatable opportunity to ring the bell.

The meeting, like the entire express final phase of the Endesa League, will be held in the Fuente de San Luis Pavilion, in Valencia, no longer the host in competition. Valencia Basket succumbed to Baskonia in the second semifinal, in a very tight match, while Barça did have more facility to prevail over the revelation, San Pablo Burgos, in the first tie played on Sunday.

The Endesa League final will be held on Tuesday, starting at 20:00 in Valencia and it will be able to be seen like all the parties, for Movistar +, specifically on its main sports channel, Let’s go. The meeting can also be followed live online and minute by minute through OKDIARIO.

Barça’s options to win the Endesa League would make a season in which they could not finish the Euroleague due to the coronavirus positive, and they succumbed before time in Super Cup and Copa del Rey, both titles of the eternal rival, Real Madrid. Now, without the whites for their premature and surprising elimination, the pupils of Svestislav Pesic, led by the MVP of the competitionNikola Mirotic, they will go all out for victory in the final, single match due to the pandemic.

BaskoniaFor his part, he arrives without the role of favorite but with a full squad in all his lines and used to playing important games every year. The victory against Valencia Basket in the last seconds will spur a team that has not lifted the league title for a decade and can do it again in this express format.