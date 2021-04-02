Barcelona B starts the Second Phase of Second B receiving Alcoyano

04/02/2021 at 7:43 PM CEST

The Second Phase of Second B continues with enthusiasm and expectation for the Barça and the Alcoyano, to be measured at the stadium Johan Cruyff Stadium at 18:00 this Saturday.

The Barcelona B ranked 2nd in the First Phase of Second B with 34 points and a balance of 28 goals for and 17 against.

Regarding the rival, the Alcoyano he was in second position in the previous phase of the league with 31 points and figures of 17 goals in his favor and 16 against.

The rivals had already met before in the Johan Cruyff Stadium and the balance is two defeats and two draws in favor of the Barcelona B. In turn, the local team has a streak of four games in a row without losing at home against the Alcoyano. The last time they played the Barça and the Alcoyano in this tournament it was in January 2019 and the match concluded with a 2-0 favorable Barça.