The writer Eduardo Mendoza has been awarded the Barcino International Historical Novel Prize, awarded by the Barcelona City Council. The Institute of Culture of Barcelona (Icub) announced it yesterday in a statement. The jury points out that the writer “dissects the greatness and misery of his city, in which the ruling classes put the record to be listened to at each time.” The awarding of the prize to Mendoza is scheduled at the Barcelona Novela Histórica literary contest next November, which this year reaches its eighth edition and is responsible for Fèlix Riera.

The jury stressed that “to say Barcelona is to say Mendoza”, since the Catalan capital constitutes the frame of reference for most of his narrative work. He has also considered that this is a different award for the writer: “Eduardo you have all the awards: the Cervantes, the Liber, the Planet, the National, the Kafka … but receiving the one that bears the name of your city has its Grace”. The jury for the award was made up of journalists Lópezscar López and Sergi Doria, the writers Care Santos and Enric Calpena, as well as the curator Fèlix Riera.

The award to Mendoza, whose literary quality is indisputable, as is the fact that some of his best-known novels take place in past times, nevertheless consolidates a new tendency of the award to reward authors who can hardly be considered as writers of historical novels. strictly speaking. The Barcino award started as a bet to revalue a genre with very specific characteristics, within the immense variety of styles and themes of the authors who represent it. After being awarded in the first editions to canonical authors such as Lindsey Davis, Santiago Posteguillo or Christian Jacq, the arrival of Riera (little fan of the genre) as curator has meant taking the award to the literary mainstream, which undermines, according to some, the original purpose . Last year Isabel Allende won it.