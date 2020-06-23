Minute 23. AVOID BUSQUETS THE WILLIAMSSSSS GOAL! The ball came to the penalty spot and when the goal was scored the Barça pivot appeared to get the goal.

Minute 21. READY TO MARK THE ATHLETIC! Lack bounced on the right and the ball to the far post that Yeray finishes it off and leaves very little. The clearest of the party.

Minute 19. Suárez throws the wall to Messi, but Unai Simón, who takes the ball, anticipates.

Minute 15. THE ONE WHO FAILED SUÁREZ! All the defenders went for Messi and the Argentine gave it to the Uruguayan who, with everything in favor, sent it out.

Minute 14. THE WILLIAMS PEGA TO THE SIDE OF THE NET! The Panther went off in speed. Piqué covered him well and the shot sent him out. Athletic tries.

Minute 12. The Balenziaga sticks it out! Lekue shot and the ball rejected by the defense fell to the side, who did not think about it.

Minute 10. Messi tries to sting it in the absence of options. Unai Simon caught.

Minute 5. Busquets hit it from the front and Yeray threw himself on the iron to get the ball with his face.

Minute 3. CUT DOWN TER STEGEEEEEEN! Short-bounced corner towards the peak of the area, where Unai López waits for her who puts a center that is poisoned to the point of making complications for the German.

Minute 1. RUUUUUUUUUE THE BALL IN THE CAMP NOUUUUU! Start the duel corresponding to day 31 of the Santander League! BARCELONA 0-0 ATHLETIC.

21:59. The 22 protagonists jump onto the pitch! Everything prepared at the Camp Nou. Referees the Barcelona – Athletic Jesús Gil Manzano.

21:52. It must be remembered that on the first day of the championship the Athletic beat the Barcelona thanks to a goal in the discount of Aritz Aduriz. Today the Catalans will seek revenge against the need to get the three points.

21:43. Various changes in the Athletic regarding the one that beat Betis. Capa, Íñigo Martínez, Yuri, Dani García, Muniain and Raúl García are the players who will not be starting, while they enter De Marcos, Yeray, Balenziaga, Vesga, Leukue and Sancet.

Unai Simon; De Marcos, Núñez, Yeray, Balenziaga; Unai López, Vesga; Lekue, Sancet, Córdoba; and Williams.

21:37. Players are already heated up Barcelona and Athletic. Just over 20 minutes for the start of the game that closes the day of Tuesday in the Santander League.

21:32. He Athletic You can get two points from the Europa League access points today. For this they must remove the three points. Anything that is not to add today at the Camp Nou, will be practically saying goodbye to your options to play continental competition next year.

21:26. Nothing is kept Quique Setién. The Cantabrian coach opts for Arthur in the midfield before the loss of Frenkie de Jong. The Brazilian, related in the last hours with Juve, will be from the game accompanying Vidal and Busquets in the midfield.

21:14. He Barcelona can go back to bed leader of the Santander League. It would be enough for you to score today against the Athletic to do it. In fact, it will be essential in his title fight, because if he loses he could practically be left out of the fight if Madrid beat Mallorca tomorrow.

21:08. For his part, the Athletic Club jump at the Camp Nou with: Unai Simon; De Marcos, Núñez, Yeray, Balenziaga; Unai López, Vesga; Lekue, Sancet, Córdoba; and Williams.

21:05. Let’s go with the alignments! Setien comes out with everything he has. He Barca play with: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Vidal, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann and Suárez.

21:00. Welcome to the broadcast of the Barcelona – Athletic! The Santander League it doesn’t stop. After the victory of Real Madrid on Sunday, the culé team is once again in a position to take the lead. For this, the Basque team must prevail in the Camp Nou, in the match that will start from 22:00 hours and that you can follow live on OK DAILY.

Those of Setién come from drawing to zero against Sevilla at home and today they face another level test, before some lions looking to re-enter the fight for Europe in the face of the final days. He Barca He has not shown his best face after the confinement and has taken its toll. Today they cannot fail if they do not want to give their eternal rival the possibility of putting half a title in his pocket.

For their part, those from Gaizka Garitano arrive at the Camp Nou with the aim of repeating the victory with which they started the championship back in August. Then, Aduriz scored the goal that gave the first three points of the course to the people of Bilbao in the discount. Today, 30 days later, with the striker retired, the Athletic They want to get closer to the places that give access to European competition, of which they are five points away.