Iago Aspas has broken the League. The Celta striker drew a sublime lack the duel against Barça a few minutes from the end certifying that the culés are very far from their best version. And that Setien did justice to the rostrum by making Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati headlines and pointing to Griezmann. All those little changes served a Barça that allowed itself to be tied twice.

Luis Suarez, this yes reborn, he was the author of both goals in a cursed field for Barça, which adds six years without winning in Balaídos. Celta had in the aforementioned Aspas their key man, although they leave with the bittersweet taste of forgiving a goal sung by Nolito in the last minute.

The match started in a hectic way. The center of the experimental field formed by Rakitic, Vidal and Riqui Puig was more than convincing for the culé game, which regained speed and verticality longed for in recent weeks. Setien smiled when he saw the ball move with the fluidity that he promised and the chances were hardly long in coming.

Piqué crashed into the crossbar a corner taken by Leo Messi. The central defender made a great move to the near post and prevailed over the entire defense. He had not even 10 minutes of play and Barça showed green shoots with a Messi in quarterback mode involving all his teammates.

That perception of an assistant Messi, Tom Brady style, it materialized after 20 minutes of play. The Argentine applied a zasca to all those who believe they have learned to defend their fouls by putting players under the sticks. The 10 took advantage of the circumstance to serve a ball to the head of Luis Súarez in the small area and the Uruguayan – only because Smolov was defending his post – headed the first Barça player with pleasure.

Celta reacted after the goal. Denis Suárez –perhaps he would have had a gap with Setién– put a magnificent inside ball to an uncheck of Brais Méndez, who in the heads-up with Ter Stegen crashed his ball against the post. In the continuation of the play, Iago Aspas forced the German to get the best out of his repertoire to avoid a goal on the line.

The party became a give and take. Messi gave Ansu Fati a candy in half an hour and did not take advantage of it. Celta responded by drawing the colors to a very out of shape and out of shape Umtiti. The goal could fall from one side or the other and even Leo himself pardoned a goal that does not usually fail from the front of the area.

Celtic rises

The break made Celta raise its pressure lines. If they had gotten Ter Stegen in doubt in the first half with their feet, why not double the bet. And for Óscar, the new strategy worked perfectly. They stole up, Aspas put a ball into the hole for Okay while Umtiti went for grapes and he assisted Smolov at the far post who was unmarked.

Barça reacted through a Messi who requested a penalty in an action that the VAR revised and that he denied the request. The Argentine finished inside the small area complaining that he was kicked in the boot of the shot that was not penalized.

The culés were accumulating possession and leaving Celta without space who wanted to continue taking the ball played. The locals played with fire and ended up burning. Denis Suárez lost a ball in the front of the area, triggering a disaster. The ball fell into Messi’s boots, who quickly assisted Suarez. The Uruguayan made an absolute forward movement, covering the space with his body and making a reverse at the right time to put the 1-2.

Celta, like the bad students, reacted to that goal by putting many troops near the Ter Stegen area. Rafinha reactivated the attack being a nightmare for his former companions. Nolito forced Ter Stegen to draw a miraculous hand after an electrical combination with Aspas 10 minutes from time.

The locals continued to envy, while those of Setién were wasting time and temporizing. Celta was presented with the opportunity three minutes from time. Piqué committed a foul on the front and Aspas surprised by threading a foul that was better for a right-handed profile. Ter Stegen stayed making the statue. The precision of the Spanish international was tremendous in collaboration with a Griezmann who could have done more.

Barça desperately went for the goal and almost came out more scalded. In the discount, Nolito forgave a goal scored. Denis Suárez unmarked himself and put it to the far post for him to push. The ex from Sevilla threw the doll leaving Celta with a bittersweet flavor and the culés snorting from the one they had gotten rid of. The League is moving further away.