Barcelona ANNOUNCES signing of a forward.

The whole of the Barcelona He is preparing to return to LaLiga activity after not having participated since last March due to the confinement of the coronavirus, but through his social networks he announced the incorporation of a brand-new forward.

And is that your attacker Luis Suarez he would have suffered a knee injury, which made him go into the operating room and which, had he continued, would have prevented him from returning for the current campaign; but the coronavirus caused everything to be suspended and now the Charrúa striker has recovered and will be available to be part of the eligible players for Quique Setién ahead of the closing of LaLiga.

“The Uruguayan striker already has the green light from the Club’s Medical Services and will be available to Quique Setién at the return of the competition.”

Luis Suarez.

Luis Suárez returns to play for Barcelona

It is mentioned in the official statement issued by Barcelona after 147 days without being able to be part of the Catalan team for football competitions. Remember that Luis Suárez was discharged after having a successful recovery from the injury to his right knee that forced him to undergo surgery.

Now Quique Setién will be able to take advantage of the 33-year-old South American striker Luis Suárez for the remainder of the LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League when activity resumes, since in the Copa del Rey the Blaugrana box was eliminated. The last match that the South American footballer played with the Barcelona shirt was in the duel in which they faced the Atlético de Madrid team in the Spanish Super Cup in January.

The Barcelona team will return to activity in LaLiga against the Mallorca team, a duel that will be played on June 13 and which Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez may be part of.