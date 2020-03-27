Barcelona has issued an official statement in which it announces the measures that, after meeting the Board of Directors electronically, will take to reduce the economic impact that the crisis caused by the coronavirus is creating.

The Catalan club has decided reduce the financial remuneration of personnel, both sports and non-sports, during the duration of the social, health and economic crisis with which the coronavirus is plaguing the planet. In his statement Barcelona does not provide data on figures or percentages.

Barcelona’s official statement:

«The Board of Directors, meeting this Thursday March 26 telematically, has discussed the measures to be applied to minimize the economic impact that the coronavirus crisis is causing on the activity of FC Barcelona, ​​as well as the actions that are taking carried out from the Club and from the Foundation to collaborate with the authorities with the aim of avoiding the spread of the disease as much as possible.

The declaration of the state of alarm last March 14, as a consequence of the health emergency that we are experiencing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, meant the cessation of all activity, sports and non-sports, of our club. Faced with this scenario, the Board of Directors has decided to implement a series of measures to mitigate its effects and reduce the economic effects of this crisis.

Among the measures adopted, it is worth noting those related to the workplace, motivated by the need to implement measures to adapt the contractual obligations of the Club staff to the new and temporary circumstances that we are experiencing. It is about the presentation of the different relative files in the sports field (soccer and other professional sports), as well as in the rest of the non-sports personnel.

These files will be processed before the Department of Labor of the Generalitat de Catalunya, once the Club has shared with all its personnel, sports and non-sports, all aspects related to these measures, and their scope. Basically it is a reduction of the working day, imposed by the circumstances and the protection measures carried out, and, as a consequence, the proportional reduction of the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts, measures that the Club wants to implement scrupulously following the formal labor standards, under the criteria of proportionality, and above all fairness, and with the sole objective of resuming the Club’s activity as soon as possible ”.