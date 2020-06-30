Monday June 29, 2020

Starting at 4:00 p.m. in Chile, they will collide in a great meeting between the second and third of the Spanish League, Barcelona against Atlético Madrid. The ‘Culé’ have no margin for error and are obliged to win to avoid giving the championship to Real Madrid.

In the most attractive duel of the day on Tuesday, a complicated Barcelona will receive Atlético Madrid who comes with a great rise and wants to secure his place in the Champions League. Given this, Xperto offers you this great duel as the only match of the day.

Despite the declining performance of Barcelona in recent days, it has favoritism. The victory of the Blaugrana gives a payment of 1.60. The tie gives a profit of 2.70 in relation to the bet. While the victory of Atlético Madrid yields revenue of 3.25. Remember that you can bet on www.xperto.cl, Xperto Mobile -application for smartphones- and in all Polla agencies in the country.

STRENGTH AT CAMP NOU

Barcelona remain undefeated at home during the current season. The team led by Quique Setién has a record of 15 wins and a draw at home. In addition, the Catalans have not lost against Atlético Madrid in local condition for 19 games.

ALETI’S STreak

Since Diego Simeone’s team returned to activity, he has not lost. In the five games played after the break by the coronavirus, Atlético Madrid won its last four duels, allowing it to reach the important duel against Barcelona with great confidence.

MESSI FACTOR

Although Lionel Messi has not been able to convert in the last three games, the Argentine is the top scorer in La Liga with 21 goals, four more than his top pursuer, Karim Benzema. In addition, the Argentine is in search of his 700th goal in professionalism.

