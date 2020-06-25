Arthur Melo will play next season at Juventus and Pjanic at Barcelona. Both clubs have reached an agreement this Thursday for the exchange of both midfielders, after the last missing obstacle was solved in the last hours: Arthur’s OK.

As reported by Cadena SER, only the signatures are missing for it to become official. Juventus will pay 80 million euros for Arthur and will receive 70 for Pjanic. Thus, the club chaired by Josep María Bartomeu will earn 10 million in the operation, keys to ending this financial year in a positive light.

Also, Barcelona saves the contract improvement that Arthur had agreed to for his third season at the club. Despite the fact that the player seemed convinced to stay and try to succeed at Can Barça, the will of the family, who chose to leave Barcelona, ​​and the increase in salary he will receive in Italy have finally convinced the Brazilian, who from the Catalan club did not insist on staying either.

Thus, Barcelona will release a 23-year-old to join a 30-year-old, although Arthur has not fully met the expectations in these two courses as a culé. The operation could be official for the next few hours.