In a novel operation, Barcelona and Betis jointly bought from Emerson de Souza in January 2019. Since then, the good relations between both clubs have given rise to several movements, operations that could be repeated this summer. At the moment, Carles Aleñá, who was loaned without a purchase option to the Verdiblanco team in the winter market, must return to the Camp Nou.

Although Betis will try to reach an agreement to extend the loan of the midfielder of 22 years, this one seems to enter Quique Setien’s plans, although Barcelona could include him in his offer to Inter de Milan by Lautaro Martinez. He who does not enter Setien’s plans is Riqui Puig, footballer whom Betis wanted in the past and whom he now thinks of as a replacement for Carles Aleñá. Furthermore, the Andalusian team, together with the Real society and the Celta Vigo, plans to request the transfer of Pedri, if he Barcelona He chooses to let him out looking for minutes after evaluating him in preseason.

Barcelona, ​​meanwhile, does not have Junior Firpo, side who signed last summer to Betis in exchange of 18 million plus 12 in variables. Although there are several teams that would allow the culé club to recover their investment, it is not ruled out that he will leave on loan, something that the Verdiblanco team could take advantage of to offer him accommodation again.

Emerson to Barcelona?

Furthermore, the Barcelona He will have a chance to recruit Emerson at the end of the season. The Blaugrana team already considered this option when last summer they wanted to include the Brazilian in their offer to the PSG by Neymar. Although Emerson He has a contract with Betis until 2021, Barcelona will be able to get his services in exchange for 12 million euros, either to give him an opportunity or to make cash for him, an option that several teams would offer him.