The accounts of FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid suffer too much during the unexpected stoppage of football, caused by the coronavirus. Culés and rojiblancos, despite presenting higher incomes than the rest of the Santander League teams, along with Real Madrid, are the ones that are suffering the most from the momentary cessation of the competition. A situation that all points to will force them to submit separate ERTEs for the next few days.

The large percentage of wage bill that both teams accumulate, has caused the financial structure of both teams to falter during the state of alarm in Spain. Neither Blaugrana nor Atlético are able to survive this crisis without paying a single euro for the exploitation of their stadiums.

It is calculated that Barça lose between 50 and 60 million euros for having the stadium closed for a month. The ticket offices represent a considerable income for the Blaugrana, but it is also necessary to count on the spending of the fans on official products of the club or on the ‘Camp Nou Tour’. It is estimated that for each game that the stadium remains closed they would lose around 12 million euros.

A situation that forces Barcelona fans to go to ERTE, significantly lowering the salary of the players in their squad. Total spending on salaries and amortizations was around 70%, which recommends not exceeding the ECA, and in this break they are suffering the consequences of the tremendous waste caused in recent years.

Atlético, close to a similar crisis

Atlético de Madrid’s budget is also considerably reduced in terms of ticket offices. Even if the economic impact is less than in the case of the Camp Nou, with 30,000 fewer towns, the rojiblanco team is studying the measures it must take to avoid jeopardizing the economic stability of the club.

From the club’s board they estimated to have some income for the present campaign of 500 million euros. However, the considerable amount that is in the air for television rights, forces them to shoot with the proceeds so far and not enough to meet the payments.

The mattresses also touch what is recommended by the ECA regarding the salary limit, consequences of having the best-paid coach in the world in their ranks, which -with a gross salary close to 50 million- represents 10% of total income. Given these amounts, the rojiblanco team will also be forced to reduce the salary of its members during this break, with an ERTE that they already plan in the Metropolitan.