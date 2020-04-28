Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid are considering following in Real Madrid’s footsteps when the League returns. Both clubs are going to ask the competition for the possibility of playing the remaining games in a stadium different from his usual with the Catalans requesting to play in the Mini Estadi Johan Cruyff and the mattresses in Cerro del Espino.

Remember that OKDIARIO has already announced exclusively that Real Madrid was going to request to play at Alfredo di Stéfano, extreme that he succeeded in accelerating the works of the Santiago Bernabéu. Now his two great rivals They want to follow in their footsteps, but for very different reasons.

Both Barça and Atlético maintain that staying away from such large facilities will help the team feel more comfortable that before a great empty coliseum, will save club maintenance costs and it will also allow players to become familiar with these fields more easily by keeping many similarities with the usual training fields.

Many First Division clubs have wanted to point to the idea, but very few – if not any – possess the necessary facilities to change their playing field. The culés and rojiblancos fields they do have the option of lighting and height for the necessary VAR cameras so that, upon request, they can be changed easily with minimal adjustments.

Further, many First Division clubs maintain that the public return to the fields will be delayed until 2021 and they are going to want to start making various adjustments to their stadiums in the form of works for when the fans return. None of them have great depth like Real Madrid’s, but they all have those intentions to modernize facilities.

The clubs have breathed easy after knowing that they will not lose 30% of the income in television concept with the return of the competition. The furniture has been saved and now everything consists of trying to give the best image. Perhaps an empty small field will be better on camera than a mastodon such as the Camp Nou or the Metropolitan.